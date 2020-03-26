Aiken suspect arrested in string of residential burglaries

Thursday, March 26, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken man has been charged in connection with a series of burglaries in the area, authorities said Thursday.

Reports of the residential burglaries started in January. Among the neighborhoods struck were Houndslake North, Trotters Run and Verandas on the Green.

Investigators noted similarities between the cases, leading them to the arrest of 21-year-old Zalair George Knowles, according to authorities.

A search warrant was executed at his home and investigators recovered several items stolen in the burglaries, the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported.

The agency said he’s been charged with seven counts of second-degree burglary and one count of second-degree arson, according to authorities.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety said it has been assisted in the investigation by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office Forensics Team.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

