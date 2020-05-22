Aiken starts reopening recreation and leisure facilities that were closed for weeks

Friday, May 22, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – With the lifting of more restrictions by Gov. Henry McMaster, the city of Aiken will begin reopening some facilities that have been closed for weeks to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

Aiken Parks, Recreation, and Tourism facilities have been closed to the public since late March, except for trails and green spaces. Most recently, both the Aiken Visitors Center and Aiken County farmers market opened May 14.

As of today, the Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum, Aiken Thoroughbred Hall of Fame & Museum, and Clifford S. Gerde Carriage Museum opened under their standard operating hours.

On Saturday, all outdoor park amenities will open, including restrooms, picnic shelters, playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts, disc golf, batting cages, sports fields and sprayground. Group sports practices, trainings, and athletic camps at Citizens Park Sports Complex may resume, with game play and tournaments available beginning June 15.

The playground at Virginia Acres Park and the Pool at Smith-Hazel both remain closed due to construction.

On June 1, indoor facilities for programming and rentals will open at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior & Youth Center, Rye Patch Reception Center, and Municipal Building Conference Center. The H.O. Weeks Activities Center will reopen Gym 2, aerobics rooms and the fitness room for scheduled programs only.

The city will limit participation in numbers, and safety measures will be implemented accordingly based on social distancing orders and other guidelines.

