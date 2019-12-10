Aiken fatal shooting under investigating following argument that turned violent

Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting on Wire Road Monday night.
According to the sheriff's office, deputies responded to the scene around 11:24 a.m. and found the body of a man with gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim, identified by the Aiken County Coroner's Office as 45-year-old Kevin Winburn, was pronounced dead a short time later.
Witnesses on the scene apparently told deputies the shooting happened following a disturbance between two neighbors that turned violent.
One person was briefly detained, but no charges have been filed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
