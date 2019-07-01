Aiken schools release statement on two students who passed away

Monday, July 1, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Public Schools have released a statement after two of their students died in the past week.

Liberty Eubanks and Antonio Freeman went to Jefferson Elementary School and Midland Valley High School, respectively.

Eubanks passed away last week following a 3-year battle with a brain tumor.

Freeman passed away over the weekend after he jumped into a river and was pulled under.

"Antonio was a popular student at Midland Valley High, and he excelled as a member of the Mustang football team. Liberty was a bright and shining light at Jefferson Elementary during her brave fight against a terrible illness," the district said in a statement.

"Both of these amazing students will be dearly missed by their classmates, teachers and school families, and we send our most heartfelt sympathies and deepest condolences to their families."

