Aiken Regional and other SC medical centers take coronavirus precautions

Thursday, March 5, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- While there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19, Aiken Regional and other medical centers are taking additional precautions by limiting hospital visitors.

Children under 12 years of age are restricted from patient care areas unless they require medical care. Guests should refrain from visiting a patient at the center if they feel sick or have symptoms of a cold, flu or other illness.

“We’ve been fortunate to not to see any COVID-19 cases in our community,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “However, our team continues to meet regularly to discuss updates from the CDC and communicate precautionary measures that should be followed so we are prepared in the instance a patient with concern of exposure to coronavirus enters our hospital."

In coordination with flu season and COVID-19, Aiken Regional Medical Centers encourage the public to practice flu precautions by thoroughly washing hands, covering cough and sneezes, and avoid touching the face to prevent the spread of disease.

Aiken Regional is continuously working with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, Aiken County Health Department and the CDC to follow appropriate protocols.

These restrictions include Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.

Other local hospitals and centers in Augusta have also begun setting visitor limitations and screening patients for illness.

