Aiken priest placed on leave after "unlawful communication" with minor

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- St. Mary's Help of Christians Catholic Church placed priest Raymond Flores on leave following accusations of sexting with a minor.

Incident reports from the Sheriff's Office and Department of Public Safety say Flores engaged in "unlawful communication" with a 17-year-old boy.

The Sheriff's Office report says Flores and the boy met on an adult social media app. They then exchanged photos of genitalia.

So who is Raymond Flores?

He just moved to this parish in September. In a blog on the church's website, Flores said he was born in New York City to parents who emigrated from the Philippines.

He credited his parents' love and hard work as his reasons for joining the church.

Flores has been a priest for five years, but joint the St. Mary's parish less than a year ago. He's been serving as the official chaplain for the young adult ministry.

No charges have been filed yet, but the Aiken County Sheriff's Office is doing an investigation.

