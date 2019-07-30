Aiken priest on administrative leave for inappropriate behavior not involving the touching of a minor

Tuesday, July 30, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken priest has been placed on administrative leave for "behavior inappropriate of a priest".

According to a press release from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston, the incident did not involve the touching of a minor. It's unclear exactly what happened.

The priest, Father Raymond Flores, is a parochial vicar at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in Aiken.

"Parish and diocesan officials followed all legal and appropriate protocols, including prompt notification of law enforcement officials; however, no charges have been filed by the authorities," the release reads.

The church says the safety of their youth is a top priority.

