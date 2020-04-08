Police standoff ends with death at Aiken home

Wednesday, April 8, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A person who barricaded himself inside an Aiken residence was found dead after an hourslong standoff with officers, authorities said Wednesday.

At about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from the Aiken Department of Public Safety responded to a report of a domestic disturbance in the 900 block of Magnolia Street Southeast.

TRAFFIC DEATH | Driver dies after big-rig overturns in Saluda County



Officers were unable to make contact with a male who had barricaded himself inside the residence and was believed to be armed, authorities said.

Throughout the evening and early morning hours, officers tried to make contact with the subject.

During the incident, a gunshot was heard from the residence.

Officers entered and found a dead male inside.

The investigation has been turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

An autopsy will be conducted in Newberry.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

