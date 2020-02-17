Aiken planning to pave Dougherty and Whiskey Rd.

Monday, Feb. 17, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Whiskey and Dougherty Roads are getting some much needed changes in the very near future.

You can always find the intersection of Whiskey and Dougherty Rd busy with almost bumper to bumper traffic. Before long, the City of Aiken will begin paving and adding on extra turning lanes.

There will be two right-hand-turning lanes added to Dougherty Rd. and one left-hand-turning lane onto Whiskey Rd.

"It will minimize stacking of cars." Stuart Bedenbaugh said who is Aiken's city manager.

Over 30,000 cars travel down Whiskey Rd. everyday but because of the weather the project had to be postponed.

"Paving may be dealyed until we have several days of good, clear weather." Bedenbaugh said.

Bedenbaugh also said that the city will be working with businesses in order to minimize the impact the roadwork will have on them.

Another worry was flooding on Dougherty Rd. Around Christmas time last year the road was flooded due to clogged storm drains.

Bendenbaugh said there is regular upkeep to make sure the storm drains do not get clogged. He also said that he doesn't think the rain will have much of an impact on Dougherty Rd. once the the paving is complete.

