Aiken officials search for man after he assaults woman at Walmart

Tuesday, July 16, 2019

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – The Aiken Department of Public Safety is looking for a suspect after he assaulted a woman at the Walmart on Whiskey Road on July 7.

According to officials, the unidentified suspect walked up to the victim, grabbed her in the buttocks area, and made a grunting noise in her ear. The suspect then left the store on foot and officials could not locate him.

If you have any information, please contact 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) or visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com.

