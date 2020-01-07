Aiken man sentenced to 50 years for roommates' murder

Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken man has been sentenced to 50 years in jail after he was accused of killing his two roommates.

Jeremie David Tobey pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in exchange for being able to serve his two sentences simultaneously.

The murders happened on Jan. 26, 2018 on Buldra Lane in Aiken. Aiken County officials investigated a shooting and when they arrived at the scene, they found Pamela Lawson, 38, and Cody Diminovich, 25, dead from gunshot wounds.

Tobey then fled to Connecticut and was captured by state police following his release from the hospital. Connecticut police held him at a $1 million bond. He was denied bond and faced two counts of murder and one count of grand larceny.

