​Aiken man reflects on heart health after A-FIB changed his life

Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020

News 12 This Morning

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- This American Heart Month, one man knows just how important heart health is. He's back on the tennis courts after a long battle with an abnormal heartbeat.

At 72 years old, Robert Delfay is playing tennis four times per week, eating clean, getting check-ups.

"I had done everything pretty much right."

But just three years ago it was a different story. He thought he was having a heart attack.

"I was actually taking a tennis lesson and all of a sudden I just felt like I had just run a marathon," Robert said.

But it wasn't a heart attack that hit Robert. It was the most common type of abnormal heart rhythm in the world - atrial fibrillation, or A-FIB.

"Electricity in the top chambers of the heart goes very very very fast. that instead of squeezing, the top chambers are actually quivering," explained Cardiac Electrophysiologist Dr. Haitham Hreibe.

Robert didn't understand what was happening to his body.

"I was not only surprised that this could happen to me, but I was also quite angry. All of a sudden I couldn't play tennis, I could barely mow my lawn or walk up the driveway."

That's the scary thing about A-FIB. Someone can be doing everything right and still end up feeling like Robert did.

"By doing the right things you decrease your chance of getting A-FIB, but you're not going to make this chance zero," Dr. Hreibe said.

Robert had two non-invasive A-FIB ablation procedures to help regulate his heart rhythm, and he's lucky to be back on the courts.

"Unfortunately, my game wasn't any better. But it wasn't any worse either."

Doctors say the signs of A-FIB aren't always as obvious as they were for Robert. Dr. Hreibe says people in A-FIB could just feel tired, so it's important not to ignore even minor symptoms.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

