Aiken man on his way to work wins $250k on lottery scratch-off

Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- It started out as another Saturday work day for an Aiken man, but it turned into a day of jubilation after a stop at a East Pine Log Road gas station.

That's because, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the man walked into the store and walked out with a winning $250,000 scratch-off ticket.

"It's exciting and life-changing," the man told lottery officials.

Still, a quarter of a million dollars in hand, the man says he still went to work that morning.

He also managed to remain calm during a phone call with his wife.

For selling the claimed ticket, Kangaroo Express #3252 in Aiken received a commission of $2,500.

