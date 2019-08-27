Aiken man gets 10 years on child pornography charges

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

David Urizar will spend 10 years in prison. He was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken man accused of sexually assaulting a child and creating and distributing child pornography has pleaded guilty.

David Urizar will spend 10 years in prison.

He was charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

Urizar will also have to register as a sex offender upon release.

