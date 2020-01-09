Aiken County man charged with producing, distributing child pornography

Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken County man is being charged with 14 counts of child pornography.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General's office, Joshua Linwood Armentrout, 37, is charged after investigators say he had sex with a minor and also produced, distributed, and possessed multiple child pornography files.

Armentrout has since been charged with three counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, four counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of first degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and four counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

