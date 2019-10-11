Aiken man caught with cocaine during I-20 traffic stop

Friday, Oct. 11, 2019

Brodus Gregg was arrested during a traffic stop on I-20. (Source: ACSO)

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A man is behind bars after being caught with cocaine.

Brodus Gregg was traveling along I-20 in Aiken County when deputies pulled him over for a traffic violation.

During the stop, deputies discovered Gregg was wanted by another law enforcement agency in South Carolina. When trying to arrest him, Gregg ran toward his car and an altercation began.

After Gregg was restrained, deputies found about one pound of cocaine in his car.

Gregg is charged with trafficking in cocaine 400 grams or more and resisting arrest.

Copyright 2019 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.