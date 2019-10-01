Aiken man charged with kidnapping, sexual conduct among other charges

Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken County man has been arrested on 10 charges from two separate incidents.

Ezekiel Boyd's charges include kidnapping, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, first degree criminal sexual conduct, and armed robbery.

The first incident happened on May 26, 2019.

The report said that this victim, who is a juvenile, was an ex of Boyd’s.

She said she was sleeping when someone knocked on her door, and then Boyd was inside her home.

She said Boyd beat her for two hours, and then choked her until she almost passed out.

Officers said when they got there, they saw a man jump out of a window and run, but they were unable to catch him at the time.

The second incident happened on Sept. 3, 2019

According to the incident report, officers got a call about a man with a gun.

When they got to the victim’s home, she said Boyd had assaulted and kidnapped her, taking her to his grandmother’s home.

She said Boyd had been messaging and calling her all day, but she didn’t respond, and had a manager escort her home from work.

Later she said she heard someone outside of her house.

The victim said she opened the door thinking it was her brother, and that’s when Boyd came onto her porch and grabbed her by the neck, showing her a gun.

She said Boyd hit her in the face and smashed her phone before putting her in the passenger seat of a minivan.

On the way to his grandmother’s home, the victim said she tried to get out of the car, but he pulled her hair and hit her again.

She said he parked at a house across the street from his grandmother’s, and told the victim she couldn’t leave until she had sex with him.

She said she told him no, but he forced her into the back seat and raped her.

The victim said Boyd then drove her back to her home so she could get money for him, but when they arrived, her brother locked her in the house and called 911, and Boyd ran off.

