Aiken hopes to see its Northside revitalized by opportunity zone program

Tuesday, September 17, 2019

News 12 at 11 o'clock

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken is looking for ways to revitalize areas on the Northside of town.

A federal program which provides incentives for designated 'opportunity zones' is helping to do that.

The program provides incentives for investment in low-income areas that are determined at the federal level.

Aiken's opportunity zone stretches from Beaufort Street Northeast to Vaucluse Road on the Northside.

There's abandoned lots and for sale signs across the area, including at an old Save-A-Lot.

"The goal is to create jobs, and to bring investment dollars to properties just like this that are underutilized," said Tim O'Briant, Aiken's assistant to the city manager for business development. "That probably have a better use."

O'Briant says the opportunity zone project is meant for locations like the old Save-A-Lot. It's a large piece of land that's in need of a better future.

"This is just an effort by the federal government to balance the scales and say, 'Don't just look at the hottest investment area. Look at some of the areas that really need the help,'" O'Briant said.

Aiken's zone includes Hahn Village, which the city housing authority plans to demolish.

"We know that we'll have 19.3 acres that makeup Hahn village as a potential redevelopment site," O'Briant said.

There's already a proposed development at the old Aiken Hospital Site in the works. It includes a 100-room hotel, conference center and apartments.

"The opportunity zone status of the property was involved in creating that interest," O'Briant said.

If approved by city council, the $45 million investment will create dozens of jobs.

It's the kind of change the city hopes to see across the Northside, eventually changing lives.

"Jobs are very important to them, raising the standard of living and better wages," O'Briant said. "Clearly, boosting the economy raises all boats."

The city is hosting a public meeting Wednesday at the Lessie B. Price Senior and Youth Center to give the community an opportunity to share their ideas for development. It starts at 6 p.m.

Senator Tim Scott helped pioneer the idea for opportunity zones at the national level. He'll be in Aiken in October to talk about it with local officials.