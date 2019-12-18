Aiken family's pet left with more than 30 stitches after dog attack

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's safe to say the Wolcott's are animal people.

But today, their little Jack Russell, Lucy, was shaking like she use. This time, covered in more than 30 stitches and terrified to be outside.

"I didn't think it would be so violent," Randy Wolcott said. "It just turned so quickly."

Randy Wolcott says on Monday, he, his wife and his mother-in-law were walking their dogs on leashes near Newberry street. Their neighbor had forgotten to shut his gate.

"The dogs came running right out and immediately attacked the dog that I was holding on a leash and picked it up and shook it," Wolcott said. "I kicked it off and it came right back again right on the neck like it was going to kill it."

The incident report shows three dogs ran out of their neighbor's open gate. Randy told deputies the neighbor did not attempt to stop his dogs and instead stood near his home.

"Our little dog got bit bad and she ran off so I followed her up the street and took her right to the vet," Wolcott said. "She had to have surgery and drains put in."

As Lucy heals and gains her strength back, the Wolcott's are left fearful to walk down the street in their own neighborhood.

"I think it's not the dogs fault, I think it's the owners. I think that you have to be a responsible pet owner. Every one says pit bulls. We had a pit bull on leash with us and she was running away from it, she wanted to get away."

The neighbor told the Wolcott's he would pay for their vet bills and put his dogs down if need be. We've chosen not to name the neighbor because he won't face charges and the Wolcott's say they don't want to press any either.