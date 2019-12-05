Aiken family's animals victim of another attack

Thursday, December 5, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- A family is left wanting action after their animals were the victims of neighborhood dogs for the second time this year.

Back in March, the Baughman family lost two horses and a goat after three of the neighbor's dogs attacked and killed them. Just nine months later, it nearly happened again.

"I'd hope the dogs get put down," said Wayne Baughman, owner of the animals.

He and his wife weren't home when they got a phone call saying someone was at their house.

"My son-in-law's mom and dad came and notified us that someone was here," Baughman said. "Come to find out that it was the pitbulls after the animals."

As they rushed home, they had the feeling of "not again." In March, they came home to three dead animals. When they got home today, the owner of the dogs had two of them restrained, but one was still attacking their pony and pig.

"Luckily this time, they survived," Baughman said.

They survived, but they were hurt. Their pony, Scoot, had cuts on his face that needed stitches. He also had cuts on his legs.

Their pig, Kirby, had cuts on her ear and left side of her body. Baughman said even though they were injured badly, it's not nearly as bad as coming home to dead animals.

"This time when you see them, they're up on their feet. There's a chance," he said. "Last time, they were gone."

