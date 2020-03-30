Aiken extends closures of city facilities for COVID-19 crisis

Monday, March 30, 2020

(PxHere)

AIKEN, SC – The city of Aiken will extend and continue municipal building closures enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The city announced Monday that the measures and procedures that will be in effect until at least April 12.

All city buildings are currently closed to the public. The city encourages residents to conduct city business via mail, online, drive-thru or over the telephone. The online payment convenience fee has been waived for credit card payments only. City utilities will suspend shut-off of service for any reason except for shut-offs due to utility repairs.

All non-essential activities are canceled and recreation buildings, park playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, pickleball courts and fitness courts will be closed. Walking trails and passive open space will remain available for use; however, trail users are encouraged not to group with other users, and maintain a safe 6-foot distance to abide by social distancing guidelines.

Basic city functions will continue, including core public safety operations, pickup of garbage, recycling and yard debris, utility repairs and landscaping.

