Aiken coroner investigating death of 35-year-old man

Tuesday, May 19, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 35-year-old Augusta man, Eugene Simpkins.

According to the coroner, officials were called to the Colony Woods apartments located at 811 Laurens St., Aiken in regard to a shooting incident that left an Augusta man dead.

Simpkins of East Hale St. was identified as the victim and was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:05 p.m.

Officials say Mr. Simpkins was visiting a friend at the apartment and was sitting outside in front of the apartment when an unknown vehicle drove by firing multiple shots. Officials report Mr. Simpkins sustained at least one gunshot wound and will be autopsied tomorrow in Newberry.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is continuing the investigation.

More on this story as it develops.

