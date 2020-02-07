Aiken business owner gets kids to write Valentine's cards for seniors in assisted living facilities

Friday, Feb. 7, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Are you planning to give out Valentine's Day cards? A business in Aiken is hoping you'd give one to a group of people who are often forgotten.

Everything about Cindy Rudisill’s shop is sweet – sweet to the taste, and to the heart.

“This was about people that sometimes are forgotten,” Rudisill said.

The message, plastered in pink in front of Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe is simple: help us make cards for sweet seniors.

“I really wasn’t sure if I would get that many,” Rudisill said. “It is remarkable the amount of cards I have gotten.”

Many of the cards are proudly on display with Valentine’s Day wishes. The idea for Cindy is special, having gone through taking care of her mom in an assisted living home.

“I love seniors,” Rudisill said. “They're our history.”

“My grandparents could tell me the most wonderful, wonderful things,” Rudisill said. “I enjoy them; always have. When I was a little girl, I remember sitting in church admiring them.”

She hopes to pass that on to the kids who made these cards for seniors in the Aiken community.

“What a good thing that they're telling their students about how they're going to make someone so happy,” Rudisill said.

It’s a small gesture, but it’s showing people who may feel lonely that they’re far from alone.

“What a great community we have,” Rudisill said. “What a great community we have that they have embraced this.”

