Aiken bookstore holds collection of rare first-edition books

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- These days it's harder to find people reading books, let alone going to bookstores. But the passion for books is exactly how a rare bookstore in Aiken got its start.

There's something about holding a book instead of a tablet that keeps drawing people to bookstores, and that's why Jeffrey Rovenpor and his co-owner Holly started A Fox's Tale and a rare book collection, called "Caroliniana".

"We've had people come in with a wide variety of interest, and it's been really fun to show them different material and they've been really excited to buy stuff," Rovenpor said.

But beyond the fiction and mystery titles is a whole collection of early and first edition rare books.

"I took a couple of classes in rare books, which requires a lot of specialized knowledge and is a lot more interesting."

Dr. Suess first editions, along with other classics like Matilda, Jane Eyre, and Alice in Wonderland grace the shelves.

"We have older books on the civil war, southern history, books about Aiken and Augusta so really any topic you come in asking for we probably have it."

They also collect documents and old letters. This month they created a joint catalog with a California bookstore celebrating 100 years of women's rights to vote.

"We're hoping that it will be a good draw for people who are interested in ideas or interested in learning about different collectibles and local history," Rovenpor said.

You can find them in their shop on Laurens Street. They hope to host the first Aiken Literary Festival in downtown Aiken in June.

