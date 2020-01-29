Aiken art gallery showcases local artists' talent

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The art scene continues to grow here in our area, and right now it's flourishing in Aiken.

Art and soul opened about five years ago. It's a creative space for new and established artists. Kim Rising is the co-owner of the space.

"We're pretty open-minded here and our main goal for the gallery is to support and encourage local artists," Rising said. "We give the opportunity to local artists to be successful."

Art and Soul has sat in the alley for about four years. They say moving their space here was a game-changer.

"This location, the challenge is dealing with everybody that comes in the door."

Kim is up for the challenge, though. It means more people get to see the work done by artists locally in Aiken.

"People from Aiken originally, people who have retired here, people who have moved here. There's just a tremendous amount of creative people."

Creativity you can see in the stain glass, murals, paintings, sculptures and pottery.

"I had no clue when we started this just how many talented people there are in the Aiken area," Rising told us.

Next month, Art and Soul is showcasing art all centered around women.

"It's about women and empowerment through art and expression and kind of honoring the divine feminine."

And every time you come in, they say you can expect to see something different.

