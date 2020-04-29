Aiken Technical College to hold summer classes online

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Technical College, in the interest of the safety and well-being of students and employees, will deliver Summer Term 1 courses online.

According to the release, Summer Term 1 courses will start Monday, May 11, and end Monday, July 27.

The Summer New Student Orientation will be held virtually on Thursday, May 7.

The College is currently enrolling for summer. Those interested can contact the Enrollment Services Center at admissions@atc.edu for more information.

According to the release, Summer Term 2 is currently scheduled to begin Monday, June 8, and end Wednesday, July 30. The College will continue to monitor developments to determine if Summer Term 2 courses will be moved to online delivery.

On April 27, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster extended South Carolina’s state of emergency. According to the release, the College will continue all operations and services remotely until further notice. Access to advising, tutoring, coaching, library, financial aid and other student support services will also continue to be available remotely.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.