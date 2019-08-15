Aiken Tech opens its doors for the 2,000 students enrolled this semester

Thursday, August 15, 2019

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- It's back to school for our local colleges.

More than 2,000 students are enrolled for Aiken Technical College this semester.

The school introduced many of its newest students to campus during new student orientation.

They got to tour the campus, meet with staff, interact with student leaders, and learn more about resources available for students.

Over 500 students and parents were there today with parents asking a lot of questions.

"We had a number of parents who have a child attending college for the first time, and that is a big transition for the student as well as the parents,” said Aiken Tech’s Vinson Burdette. “We're trying to equip them to be that support person who can also try to encourage their student to become a little more independent as time goes on.

Classes officially begin Monday.

