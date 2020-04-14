Aiken Spring Steeplechase goes virtual to help spread cheer

Tuesday, April 14, 2020

(Source: Aiken Steeplechase)

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- With the cancellation of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, officials with the organization have found a way to still celebrate it -- virtually speaking.

That's where the Virtual Steeplechase comes in.

The online event will let people enjoy the steeplechase, but with stick horses.

“Every year, the Steeplechase brings people from Aiken and all over the country to socialize, tailgate and show off those amazing hats bowties and pants,” Jessica Miller, Aiken Steeplechase’s event manager, said. “Even though we couldn’t hold the event this year, we still wanted a way for people to enjoy the atmosphere of the event.”

So, how will this be accomplished? The association is urging folks to put on their spring finest and go take photos and videos of themselves on decorated stick horses on May 2.

After that, you'll upload videos and photos to AikenVirtualSteeplechase.com.

You can also enter contests such as Most Dapper Bowtie, Best Home Gate (tailgating at home), Most Creative Spring Hat, Best of Show Stick Horse, Best Turf Course, Drink of the Day, and Wore it Best Crazy Pants.

“We still wanted to be a vehicle for bringing positivity into our community,” Miller said. “We are working with Alison South Marketing Group to carry on the traditions of this amazing event.”

The Aiken Center for the Arts will donate kits to build 100 stick horses. Register for a stick horse kit at AikenCenterForTheArts.org.

“We will put together two kits, one for older kids and one for younger kids,” said Tracy Seconi, the program manager for Aiken Center for the Arts. “We will also make videos to show people how to make their stick horses.”

For more information, go to AikenVirtualSteeplechase.com and follow the Aiken Virtual Steeplechase page on Facebook.

“This is an event for the entire community to come together while maintaining social distancing,” Miller said. “We hope it will bring positivity and hope knowing that we are all in this together.”

