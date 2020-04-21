Aiken Regional to return to elective surgeries

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Regional Medical Center will be returning to performing elective surgeries soon, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Elective procedures, the hospital said, include surgery, cardiac catheter, interventional radiology, and endoscopy.

Patients who previously had their procedures canceled are being contacted.

In an effort to fight the spread of the virus, all patients receiving surgeries will be tested for COVID-19 before their procedure.

"Our team is prepared to take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the patient and operative team,” Dr. Thomas Paxton, MD, FACS, chief medical officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, said. “We are ready to help our patients get to feeling their best again, and reopening elective procedures is the first step in doing so. Our team will continue to accommodate all urgent and emergent requests on a clinical priority basis.”

Aiken Regional moved to cancel elective surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic.

