Aiken Regional receives rapid testing kits from DHEC

Wednesday, April 29, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Regional Medical Centers recently received a rapid testing unit with a limited amount of testing supplies for COVID-19 from DHEC that can produce results in 15 minutes.

The Abbott ID NOW rapid testing device will allow the hospital to test individuals and render COVID-19 specimen results in as little as 15 minutes.

“Due to the limited amount of testing kits received with the unit, we are unable to offer universal testing to the community at this point in time,” Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers said, in the release. “We will reserve the few testing kits by prioritizing usage for patients with urgent medical needs, medical staff and associates until testing kits become more readily available.”

According to the release, Aiken Regional will continue to swab patients for a COVID-19 test prior to their elective procedure, and teams will deliver all tests from that day to an external partner lab; receiving results within 24-hours.

According to the release, as of April 29 at 4:00 p.m., Aiken Regional Medical Centers has confirmed 25 cases of COVID-19 in Aiken County. Of these 25 individuals, sadly two are deceased. There are additional individuals who have been tested for COVID-19; test results have not been received yet.

