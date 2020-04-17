Aiken Regional furloughs 54 employees due to coronavirus

Friday, April 17, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Regional Medical Center has furloughed 54 employees to offset losses incurred by the coronavirus.

In a statement, the hospital says many services have already been suspended to help make sure all available supplies at the center are going toward the fight against COVID-19.

"In response to the impact on our normal hospital operations, Aiken Regional is utilizing all options for temporarily adjusting staffing capacity to current patient volumes, including flexing shifts, reducing overtime, redeploying staff, reducing engagement of contracted staff and mandatory use of paid time off. At this time, it is necessary that 54 employees be furloughed to offset the losses experienced; these individuals have been informed and are eligible for unemployment benefits subject to current state guidelines, which allows them to maintain income and to retain their company-paid health and welfare benefits," a statement from the hospital said.

So far in South Carolina, 3,931 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. In Aiken County, 63 people have been diagnosed with the virus and three people have died.

