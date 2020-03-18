Aiken Regional cancels all elective procedures to until further notice

March 18, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – Aiken Regional Medical Centers announced procedures such as surgery, cardiac catheter, interventional radiology and endoscopy will be canceled.

According to a release from the hospital, all procedures scheduled from March 21 and later in the hospital and the Surgery Center of Aiken will be canceled until further notice.

Teams are looking closely at cases to decide if there is an option to cancel or postpone a case. Procedures are being canceled if the case will lead no impact on the risk of morbidity if canceled or postponed. Those with scheduled appointments are being contacted.

“Our goal is to preserve our resources to provide services to potential COVID-19 patients and those with urgent medical needs,” said Jim O’Loughlin, chief executive officer at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, in the release. “By canceling all elective procedures, our team will be able to focus resources on the patients currently in the hospital and emergent cases.”

Aiken Regional will accommodate all urgent and emergent requests on a clinical priority basis and will resume elective scheduling at a later date.

Aiken Regional has no confirmed cases of COVID-19.

