Aiken Regional and other centers open to a limited visitation with requirements

Wednesday, June 3, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Regional Medical Centers has revised its visitation policy to better accommodate those in need of care and protecting their loved ones.

Starting Thursday, June 4, limited visitation to inpatient and outpatient areas, the ER, surgery, in compassionate care/end-of-life situations, and for maternity patients will be in effect until further notice.

Limited visitation includes:

Emergency Department: One visitor may accompany a patient. The visitor must come in with the patient at the time of arrival and wear a mask. The visitor must stay in the specific room/bay assigned to the patient until discharge. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during the inpatient visiting hours of 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Inpatient areas are allowed one visitor for limited hours and should enter and exit through the hospital’s front entrance.

Outpatient Surgery: One visitor may accompany the patient for pre-op and post-op consult in Outpatient Surgery areas. Both patient and visitor are required to wear a mask upon arrival. The visitor may stay in the waiting room, wait in their vehicle or leave and come back when notified by phone that the patient is ready to be discharged and picked up. The visitor needs to wear a mask again upon reentry into the hospital, going directly to the designated patient discharge area. If the patient is admitted, the visitor may accompany the patient if during the inpatient visiting hours.

A patient at the end-of-life is permitted two visitors.

Labor & Delivery/Postpartum patients are permitted one overnight visitor. Consideration may be given to allow an additional support person during the labor and delivery process (i.e doula).

Pediatric patients can be accompanied by one adult/guardian; siblings are not permitted.

Patients with physical, intellectual, and/or developmental disabilities and patients with cognitive Impairments can be accompanied by one support person.

Outpatient visits are permitted one visitor to accompany the patient. Parents/guardians who need to bring their child to an outpatient facility or the Emergency Department should plan to accompany the child alone and make alternate arrangements for other children.

Visitors should bring their own mask. However, if they do not have a mask, we will provide them one.

As an additional precaution, everyone will continue to be screened prior to entry, have their temperature checked, and are required to wear a mask. Everyone must screen negative to enter the facility. You will be prohibited from entering the hospital if you:​

- Have been in contact within the last 14 days with a person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19;

- Have had a cough or flu-like symptoms, including sore throat, headache, muscle aches, nausea, diarrhea, or abdominal pain, or loss of taste or smell in the last 24 hours;

- Felt feverish or experienced chills in the last 48 hours;

- Had a fever of 100F or greater in the last 48 hours.

Additionally, travel history will be queried.

Limited visitation and screening protocols include Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Aurora Pavilion Behavioral Health Services, Business and Industry, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services (Adult and Children), Palmetto Pediatric Center, Southside Imaging, Surgery Center of Aiken, Women’s Breast Health and Imaging, and the Wound Healing Institute of Carolina.

