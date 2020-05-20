Aiken Regional achieves Prime Heart Attack Center status

Wednesday, May 20, 2020

AIKEN, SC. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken Regional Medical Center has been named a primary heart attack center.

Given the certification by the Joint Commission and the American Heart Association, it recognizes Aiken Regional’s dedication to provide superior cardiac care to the Aiken community.

Aiken Regional’s cardiac distinctions also include Certified Primary Stroke Center; Get with the Guidelines-Stroke Plus, Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite; Mission Lifeline® Trailblazer regional participant.

