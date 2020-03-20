Aiken Regional Medical Center confirms positive case of COVID-19 as others await results

Friday, March 20, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken Regional Medical Center says they have one case of COVID-19.

The news comes as Aiken RMC officials say there are other patients being tested for the virus, but those results haven't been received yet.

The one patient who did test positive for the virus is being self-quarantined at home.

“We continue to request individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 to talk to their physician regarding their risk, and possible need for additional testing and/or quarantine for 14-days,” said Gerald Gordon, MD, of Internal Medical Associates of Aiken and affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers. “If any individual is concerned about infection of COVID-19, please call in advance to allow healthcare workers to prepare to isolate you and protect themselves. If providers become ill or are in a position to spread COVID-19 to our most vulnerable, they may not be available to care for patients.” Continue to practice good hand hygiene (to include hand sanitizer and handwashing) and social distancing. Protecting ourselves and the healthcare workers is key to limiting further spread.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.