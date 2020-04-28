Aiken, Orangeburg hospitals gain rapid testing for coronavirus

Tuesday, April 28, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) – Hospitals in Aiken and Orangeburg are getting access to rapid-result coronavirus testing as South Carolina health officials work to increase its availability across the state.

South Carolina recently received 15 rapid-result devices from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and they were deployed with a limited amount of testing supplies to 15 health care facilities last week.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control is sending additional testing supplies this week.

The rapid-test devices, which can provide COVID-19 specimen results in 15 to 20 minutes, are in high demand across the country.

In the Central Savannah River Area, the rapid-response testing machines and supplies have been distributed to Aiken Regional Medical Centers and Regional Medical Center Orangeburg Hospital.

The state agency considered several factors in determining where to send the initial rapid-test devices, including high numbers of positive cases; rates above the state average for underlying conditions like diabetes, hypertension and chronic diseases; and a facility’s capacity to use the machines to expand testing to rural communities.

The state has requested more of the rapid-test devices and additional testing supplies, but no specific timeline has been provided on when to expect a next shipment.

“This specialized technology will help us increase testing for those who are most susceptible to this disease and who live in areas of our state where access to COVID-19 testing isn’t easily accessible,” said Dr. Joan Duwve, the Department of Health and Environmental Control’s director of public health.

