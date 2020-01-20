Aiken NAACP branch marches in Columbia to honor Dr. King

Monday, January 20, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken branch of the NAACP teamed up with the Aiken Youth Council and made the drive to Columbia for the King Day at the Dome march on Monday.

When the march started in 2000, the goal was to get the Confederate flag removed from the Capitol building. The flag is gone, but their fight is far from over.

"We're honoring somebody, a fallen hero, who gave the ultimate sacrifice for civil rights," said Eugene White.

White is the president of the NAACP Aiken branch. It was his sixth time marching in Columbia, but he's been paying homage to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. his entire life.

"I grew up as a member of the youth council," he said. "Growing up and learning about civil rights."

This year, he led a group of about 30 people to Columbia to pray, march and meet presidential candidates. One of his favorite parts was seeing the bond his group made on the hour bus ride to Columbia.

"You see all the interactions that's going on between the bus riders," he said. "We have our senior members, we have our youth council, and they're all sharing stories about civil rights."

Youth council members like Kaitny Stroman, the president of Aiken's chapter and a junior at Aiken High School. Instead of hitting the snooze button on her day off, she hit the streets of Columbia to march.

"He did so much for us," she said. "The little thing I can do is wake up early and just to continue on his legacy and making sure the youth understands the importance of what he did."

This was her third time at the march, and she had never seen so many people or presidential candidates.

"Even Tom Steyer came up to me," she said. "He like shook my hand and everything. It was a great experience, and it's something I will never forget."

For White, the strong youth presence made him confident the march will be in good hands for a long time.

"When I see our kids out, lots of kids out, taking advantage of a day off, to be a day on to give service," he said. "Then we know that there truly is hope for us in the future."

White said the real goal for the march is to educate the youth on the history of Dr. King and civil rights. He said when he saw every member of the youth council chanting behind him, he knew they accomplished the goal.

The group is also hosting an event to commemorate Dr. King at USC Aiken Sunday at 3 pm.

