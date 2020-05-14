Aiken Memorial Day parade is canceled, but city looks to another way to honor the fallen

Thursday, May 14, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The city of Aiken may not be holding a Memorial Day parade this year, but city leaders are hoping an alternative event will help honor those veterans who are no longer with us.

City manager Stu Bedingfield says the city is partnering with Shellhouse Funeral Home to walk a caisson with a riderless horse and flag-draped coffin down the parade route.

The new event will begin at 11 a.m. on Memorial Day at the Aiken Railroad Depot and travel on Park Avenue toward Laurens Street and Barnwell Avenue.

The annual parade was shelved this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2020 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.