Aiken Mall redevelopment one step closer to breaking ground

Tuesday, March 10, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Mall redevelopment is one step closer to breaking ground after the planning commission voted unanimously to take the project to city council.

City leaders believe the more than $50 million public-private investment is likely to transform that area along Whiskey Road.

Developers plan to take the closed mall and turn it into an outdoor mixed-use space with residential, retail and public space.

''A closed and vacant mall is a tough animal to tackle," said Jason Long, the project lead for Southeastern Development.

And it's a large animal to tackle with almost 400,000 square feet of space to redevelop.

"We are more about mixed-use and creating a place where people want to come, than just a place, an enclosed mall where you might come to shop every so often," Long said.

The project will start with multi-family residential. There's 260 units that will be built on multiple locations on the property.

It's a $30 million dollar piece that they think will bring retail.

"It's creating the right atmosphere and the right place that those retailers want to come," Long said.

But not everyone is all on board, some people don't see it working.

"Putting a subdivision there isn't right," said Edward Smith, an Aiken resident. "Not at all, because we have enough traffic on Whiskey Road as it is."

The developer argues its an investment in the community, including open park spaces and a walking path for everyone.

"I hope it raises the profile of all the properties around, but at the same time I think we are creating tremendous value from a tax standpoint," Long said.

The property isn't completely changing. Belk, that's currently still open, wants to stay.

The city and county are pitching in money too, along with tax incentives.

Southeastern Development says they hope demolition will begin in late summer or fall. Construction would take almost two years after that. They are planning to announce retailers along the way.