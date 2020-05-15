2nd infected employee was at Aiken Fresh Market a day ago, company says

Friday, May 15, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken Fresh Market employee has tested positive for coronavirus and was in the store as recently as Thursday, the company said.

Immediately after the company was notified of the results Thursday, enhanced deep-cleaning and disinfection protocols were followed, the company said Friday. The company said Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations were followed, including the use of a disinfectant that is EPA registered for SARS CoV-2.

"We have also scheduled an outside third-party company to do enhanced overnight disinfection this evening," the company said Friday.

The company said it contacted team members who have been in close contact with the infected individual and are following the recommended steps outlined by the CDC.

The company is notifying guests with a sign posted at the store entrance that includes the last day the team member worked in the store, May 14.

"Please be assured that if we are open, we have already completed all necessary procedures following food safety and public health recommendations," the company said in a statement Friday.

This was the second positive case at the store. The other infected employee last worked May 6, and the store followed the same procedures as noted above.

Customers are encouraged to reach out to the company by using its online feedback form or calling 866-817-4367 or 336-389-5795 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.

