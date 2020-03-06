Aiken Equine Rescue enriches veteran lives with War Horse program

Friday, March 6, 2020

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- A local facility has given a home to 800 horses in the past 15 years, but it's become more than that to those who work there and another group of people fighting their own battle.

"This year, our goal is to hit our 1,200th horse adoption."

That's only a small part of what the Aiken Equine Rescue does for the community.

"All of us are really passionate about is serving our community as much as we possibly can," said Caroline Mulstay, the manager of Aiken Equine Rescue.

By partnering with more than a dozen programs, from Girl Scouts to the Juvenile Justice System, Mustay says they just want to share the power of horses.

"The community is very gracious with us, but the horses also have incredible healing power and we want to share that with as many people as we can."

One person who has felt that healing power is veteran Steve Houghton.

"It was very memorable for myself and life-changing," said Houghton, who is also a volunteer with the Saratoga War Horse program.

Houghton was referred to the program by a friend after hitting a low point once he retired from the army.

"Something happened with my paperwork, and I fell through the cracks so I didn't get any pay."

Homeless and struggling with post-traumatic stress, Houghton found a home within horses.

"They don't care what your past has been because they have a past too."

Now Houghton runs the program to help other veterans.

"The mutual benefits of watching another veteran go through the connection process -- I get just as much out of it now as I did when I went through."

You can also stop by this Sunday from 1 to 8 as they hold their first Hooves, Paws, and Claws event.

