Aiken DPS officer fired after DUI charge

Thursday, April 16, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- An Aiken Department of Public Safety officer has been terminated after following a DUI crash.

Aiken DPS officials say Officer Ashley P. Marshall was involved in a crash on April 15 on Highway 278.

Officers say Marshall's car was the only car in the accident.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated the crash and found the officer at fault.

Marshall has since been charged with DUI and was fired as a result.

