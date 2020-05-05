Aiken County shooting victim drives himself to Augusta hospital

Tuesday, May 5, 2020

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Authorities are investigating the shooting of a man who then drove himself to a hospital.

He was apparently shot through a windshield and drove himself to a hospital emergency room in a gray vehicle with lawn equipment.

He showed up at Augusta University Medical Center in downtown Augusta.

Authorities found a vehicle with a bullet hole near the hospital.

The shooting apparently occurred in Aiken County, S.C.

It came on the heels of a fatal shooting in Aiken County. Authorities there are investigating the death of 31-year-old Christina Cuteri, of Aiken. She was pronounced dead Monday at a home in the 1600 block of Old Jackson Highway near Kathwood Road, where three men apparently shot her before fleeing.

