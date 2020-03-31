Aiken County suffers its first coronavirus death

Tuesday, March 31, 2020

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) — Aiken County has seen its first coronavirus death, according to figures released Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

It was among four additional COVID-19 deaths in South Carolina that were announced Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 22.

Three patients were elderly individuals who also had underlying health conditions, and one patient was a middle-aged individual who did not have underlying health conditions. They were residents of Aiken, Calhoun, Marion and York counties.

“Our hearts go out to the families and friends of these individuals, as well as to the medical professionals who helped care for them,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC medical consultant. “Their loss is a reminder that the risk of inaction on all of our parts is far too great. Social distancing and staying home have never been more critical in our fight against this pandemic.”

DHEC also is reporting 158 additional cases of COVID-19. As of Tuesday, the total number statewide is 1,083 cases in 42 counties.

The number of new cases by county are listed below:

• Abbeville County: 1 case

• Aiken County: 4 cases

• Anderson County: 8 cases

• Bamberg County: 2 cases

• Beaufort County: 17 cases

• Berkeley County: 1 case

• Calhoun County: 1 case

• Charleston County: 19 cases

• Clarendon County: 7 cases

• Dorchester County: 5 cases

• Fairfield County: 1 case

• Florence County: 4 cases

• Georgetown County: 2 cases

• Greenville County: 18 cases

• Greenwood County: 2 cases

• Horry County: 5 cases

• Kershaw County: 6 cases

• Lancaster County: 1 case

• Lexington County: 13 cases

• Oconee County: 1 case

• Orangeburg County: 1 case

• Pickens County: 1 case

• Richland County: 13 cases

• Spartanburg County: 7 cases

• Sumter County: 5 cases

• York County: 13 cases

