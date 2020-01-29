Aiken County schools working to fill school bus driver positions

Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020

AIKEN, SC (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County School District is working to school bus driver positions.

We've heard complaints about late buses, buses not showing up, and just safety in general.

Kayla Davis, 11, waits outside every morning for the school bus to pick her up, but it’s either late or it never shows.

“You got kids sitting out here like 30 minutes in the cold waiting for a bus to show up,” her father, Jeremy Davis, said.

Jeremy says the problem is not just getting to school.

“When we were about to get on the bus, the bus driver said you can’t get on the bus unless you rode this morning,” Kayla said. “We were all worried that we weren’t going to have a way to get home.”

But sometimes the bus is too full to ride home.

“I mean, these are our children,” Jeremy said. “Come on now. This is out of everything, education that we push. If we can't even get our kids back and forth to school on time and safely, then what’s the rest of it even matter?”

So we reached out to school leaders who tell us when it comes to bus drivers they were 81 percent full, and now that number is 91 percent.

They're increasing the salary of the drivers by 19 percent, and they plan on adding 91 new buses with cameras to better ensure student safety.

Parents, meanwhile, are still hoping to see some results sooner than later.

