Aiken County schools will distribute multiple days of meals starting March 30

Monday, March 30, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- Aiken County Public Schools has been granted a waiver to distribute multiple days of meals to students.

"We are grateful to our dedicated team and know that delivering multiple days of meals at once will allow for a much-needed break for employees," the school district said in the statement.

Tuesday, March 31: Two breakfast and two lunch meals will be available for pick up at all schools and will be delivered along regular bus routes. Tomorrow’s distribution will cover student meals through Thursday morning’s breakfast.

Wednesday, April 1: There will be no food distribution. The staff will be preparing meals for the remainder of the week and Spring Break.

Thursday, April 2: Two breakfast and two lunch meals will be available for pick up at all schools and will be delivered along regular bus routes.

Friday, April 3: Meals for students for the week of Spring Break will be available at central grab-and-go school site locations between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. No bus deliveries will be made.

Families wanting student meals during the Spring Break holiday are urged to pick up those meals on Friday between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at one of the following locations:

Aiken High School

Kennedy Middle School

North Augusta High School

Midland Valley High School

Graniteville Elementary School

AL Corbett Middle School

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School

Silver Bluff High School.

As with all food distribution during this closure, the child or children should be present.

THE LATEST on school meal distributions by the district.

