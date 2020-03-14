Aiken County schools dismissing students early on Wednesday, still no closures

Saturday, March 14, 2020

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -- The Aiken County Public School district say students will be dismissed from school three hours early on Wednesday, March 18th, to train and prepare staff for distance learning and nutritional services.

They say this is not a closure. There are no changes to the dismissal schedule for Thursday, March 19th.

School officials say they are proactively planning and preparing for distance learning and nutritional services so that they are able to continue educating and ensuring healthy nutrition for the children of the community throughout a school closure, should that ultimately be necessary.

Officials say they understand dismissing students three hours earlier than their regular dismissal time will be challenging to our families, but believe that it is necessary to ensure that the teachers and staff members are prepared to transition to Distance Learning and Nutritional Service, should that become necessary in Aiken County.

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in the county and no plans for a school or district-wide closure for the district at this time, but families are encouraged to begin considering arrangements for childcare should that action become necessary.

School officials say they have heightened precautions related to the spread of COVID-19 by implementing a coronavirus-eliminating disinfectant schedule, encouraging and practicing handwashing and other recommended procedures.

They have also postponed all field trips and non-essential professional travel outside of Aiken County, delaying athletic competition and our employee appreciation event, and temporarily suspending all work-based learning in healthcare facilities.

"None of these precautionary measures, particularly those that have disappointed and caused concern for our students and their families, have been easily decided, or without thoughtful discussion and collaboration among district and school staff and leadership, as well as state officials," Aiken County school officials said.

"This situation seems to be ever-changing and there is as great deal of uneasiness that uncertainty may cause," school officials said. "What we can promise is transparency in our communication of precautionary measures being considered related to school operations and that Aiken County Schools is committed to the safety and health of our students, teachers and staff, and greater community, as well as our mission of public education."

Official information and details on the district’s response to coronavirus is available on their website at www.acpsd.net.

