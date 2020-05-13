Aiken County schools draft next steps for students in the fall

Wednesday, May 13, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) -- The coronavirus pandemic has taken a toll on schools and how students are learning.

For Aiken County, it could mean a mix of in-person and distance learning.

This could be made possible by more than $6.5 million from the federal government.

Distance learning was new, but now we have a new concept to grasp: hybrid learning.

"Rather than carrying around textbooks, they would have their textbooks as part of a device," Superintendent King Laurence of Aiken County public schools said.

Laurence says that's what they are planning for. This time, they weren't caught off-guard with having to come up with a new learning plan fast. But students need better ways to learn at a distance.

"That would make a situation like this much more efficient," Laurence said. "It would keep students more on track and would allow them to continue their learning."

The goal is buying laptops for 6th through 12th graders to watch live teaching, but it's not that easy. Based on a recent school survey, around 6,000 Aiken County students don't have access to the internet or rely on a cellphone.

"Putting access points out in the parking lots of our schools. So that students would be able to drive up," Laurence said.

That could be a solution for students without the internet download their curriculum. But they're also working with state and federal officials on expanding the internet in rural areas.

But don't just expect school to not be normal in the fall, according to Laurence. Hybrid learning could mean in-person teaching with laptops as a tool.

"We are making plans. It's just that most of those plans are in pencil," Laurence said.

Aiken County schools said more than half of the federal money will go to buying laptops. The rest will go towards infrastructure, training, and developing curriculum. They have to apply and be approved by the state next week to receive the money. ​

