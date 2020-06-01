Aiken County prepares to have their seniors walk across the stage

Monday, June 1, 2020

AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- While this year’s ceremonies will be a little different, the Aiken County Public School District is thrilled that students will have the opportunity to receive their diploma in-person.

All ceremonies will be live-streamed to a Cloud Screen page that is linked in several places on each of the high school’s websites.

On Thursday, June 4, the following high schools will graduate at 10:00 a.m. in their own football stadiums.

Silver Bluff High School - LIVESTREAM

North Augusta High School - - LIVESTREAM

Midland Valley High School - - LIVESTREAM

And, on Friday, June 5, the remaining four high schools will graduate in their stadiums at 10:00 a.m.

South Aiken High School - - LIVESTREAM

Aiken High School - - LIVESTREAM

Wagener-Salley High School - - LIVESTREAM

Ridge Spring-Monetta High School - - LIVESTREAM

Seniors will be practicing social distancing and other precautions are in place to ensure their safety and the safety of their families and the faculty and staff members.

Seating/tickets have been reduced and tickets will be required of everyone entering the stadiums.

