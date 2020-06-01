Aiken County prepares to have their seniors walk across the stage

Monday, June 1, 2020
AUGUSTA, GA. (WRDW/WAGT) -- While this year’s ceremonies will be a little different, the Aiken County Public School District is thrilled that students will have the opportunity to receive their diploma in-person.
All ceremonies will be live-streamed to a Cloud Screen page that is linked in several places on each of the high school’s websites.
On Thursday, June 4, the following high schools will graduate at 10:00 a.m. in their own football stadiums.
Silver Bluff High School - LIVESTREAM
North Augusta High School - - LIVESTREAM
Midland Valley High School - - LIVESTREAM
And, on Friday, June 5, the remaining four high schools will graduate in their stadiums at 10:00 a.m.
South Aiken High School - - LIVESTREAM
Aiken High School - - LIVESTREAM
Wagener-Salley High School - - LIVESTREAM
Ridge Spring-Monetta High School - - LIVESTREAM
Seniors will be practicing social distancing and other precautions are in place to ensure their safety and the safety of their families and the faculty and staff members.
Seating/tickets have been reduced and tickets will be required of everyone entering the stadiums.
