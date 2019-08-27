Aiken County parents complain of dangerous car line near Aiken Intermediate

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WRDW/WAGT) – School pickup can be an absolutely dreadful time due to that long, winding line of cars.

In Aiken County, parents say the new Aiken Intermediate School is causing issues for those attempting to drop their children off or pick them up at North Aiken Elementary School.

“It’s terrible, I tell you,” parent Laquita Branch said.

Branch, along with others, dreads the time she has to pick her daughter up for North Aiken.

"This year is extremely stressful, and like I said, it's not only me -- it's other parents as well that are concerned about the issues and have expressed concerns, and nothing has been done,” parent Elizabeth Caldwell said.

Many parents get in line early – some 30 to 60 minutes early.

Branch says the car line feels never ending sometimes.

"Oh, I've seen it past the main road,” Branch said. “I've seen it going around this curb, going that way, and then the people trying to turn on this. We're starting to go down that way, too."

Caldwell, on the other hand, was so frustrated she took a video while dropping off her two kids. The video shows traffic backed up for 100’s of yards and the potential for a head-on collision.

Parents are begging for change.

"They need someone out there directing traffic is the main problem,” Caldwell said. “When they decided to do the intermediate school there and then they decided to have the elementary school, there's only one way in and one way out."

Caldwell is even considering having her kids ride the bus if the issue continues.

Other counties handle their car line differently. Stephanie Rogers picks up and drops off her kids at Merriwether Elementary every day. She says the lines can be long, but not because of the school.

"There is staff, and they also have the older kids stand at each cone, and they open the doors for all the kids,” Rogers said.

Rogers blames the parents for the hold-up.

“Oh, my kids know – backpacks on as soon as we pull in, they tell me goodbye, and they are out,” Rogers said.

Aiken County Public School District released a statement on the matter.

As most schools do on the first days of the new school year, Aiken Intermediate School’s (AIS) carline has been congested as many families drive their students to school and walk them inside. Each morning and afternoon, five or more members of Aiken Intermediate School’s administration and faculty are directing traffic and assisting with drop off/pick up.

The school’s principal contacted law enforcement through AIS’ School Resource Officer (SRO) as she was made aware that some drivers are not exercising patience and are driving in such a way that could jeopardize the safety of other drivers and passengers. Public Safety will have an additional officer on campus tomorrow morning to ensure safe drop off procedures. Additionally, Aiken County Public Schools has reached out to the county and state in hopes to work with them to alleviate traffic congestion on Rudy Mason Parkway as families turn onto Wire Road.

In a message to families this evening, Aiken Intermediate’s Principal will also reiterate safe carline procedures with parents/guardians and request their support in fulfilling our commitment to safe and nurturing environments, which do certainly extend to students’ transportation to and from school.

